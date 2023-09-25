NIS Health Fair & Small Business Expo – October 28 2023

Vendors of local products/services are invited to showcase and sell your product(s) or promote your service(s) at the National Insurance Scheme(NIS) Health Fair & Small Business Expo !!!

DATE OF EVENT: SATURDAY OCTOBER 28, 2023TIME: 9:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.

Interested persons can send an Email to [email protected] or a WhatsApp message to 403-7512 with the following details:

Your name and Business name.Nature of your business and brief explanation of the product/service offered.Link/name of any social media account that may exist for the business where the product/service is advertised (if applicable)