No cost to the treasury to secure hosting of CPL games – Ramson

Culture, Youth and Sport Minister, Charles Ramson Jr said Guyana’s bid to host the semi-finals, and finals of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) from 2022-2024, did not incur a cost to the national coffers.

“No money was paid for the securing of the CPL finals, there have been no cost to the treasury for the hosting of the CPL finals and semi-finals in Guyana,” he said in what was his first answer to a series of questions from the Opposition in the National Assembly on Monday.

Minister Ramson explained how the bidding process is conducted for the hosting of the international tournaments.

“When it comes to securing tournament, games, etc., countries have to bid and then they also have a negotiation process, what we have negotiated have come at no cost to the treasury, we have made no payments to CPL for securing the finals and semi-finals” the Minister reiterated.

The Minister was also asked whether Guyana would gain television rights from the hosting of the championship to which he responded in the negative.

Minister Ramson was also asked to respond to the associated cost of renting the National Cultural Centre, which falls within his portfolio, as a rehearsal and performance space.

“All of the rates that the Ministry inherited from the previous administration, which I am advised that the surcharges have been increased [under the said administration] have been maintained,” the Minister relayed. (DPI)

NewsAmericasNow.com