World News
‘No guarantees’ Gaza ceasefire to hold, Trump says before Netanyahu talks
04 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to meet President Donald Trump in Washington, DC. Speaking to reporters, Trump says he has “no guarantees” the Gaza ceasefire is going to hold.
- A gunman has been shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank after he allegedly opened fire at a military checkpoint, wounding several people.
Related News
25 January 2025
US hits record arms sales in 2024 driven by Ukraine demand
30 January 2025
Germany’s Merkel blasts CDU leader for cooperating with far-right AfD
31 January 2025
Key Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt reopening for medical evacuations
14 January 2025