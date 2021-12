The question put forward by agriculture and fisheries senator Roderick St. Clair is ‘where is the plan for food security?

Food Security remains a major issue even more so as the pandemic unearthed several weaknesses in terms of skyrocketing increases in global food prices, supply chain interruptions, and an overall rise in the cost of living.

Despite there being a 2035 agenda, which strongly guides a food security plan, the 2022 budget is found lacking in this regard.

[embedded content]

