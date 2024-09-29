Gun stolen from Underworld figure 20-year-old jailed for stealing police firearm Connaught given acting COP role Kem Jones: “…We need to remove the General Secretary of the NDC come the next Convention” Police Officer charged with incest NNP introduces two new Senators
World News

Nonstop Israeli bombardment in Beirut, Lebanon as Hezbollah leader mourned 

29 September 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Skip linksSkip to Content

blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Israeli jets continue nonstop bombardment across Lebanon, as prime minister says attacks could displace up to a million people.
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for Hassan Nasrallah after the longtime Hezbollah leader was killed in an Israeli air strike.

 

Support us

Related News

30 August 2024

Afghanistan is a US election issue. Will its refugees’ voices be heard? 

29 September 2024

SpaceX launches mission to rescue astronauts stranded at space station 

28 September 2024

Three days of mourning in Lebanon for slain Hezbollah chief Nasrallah 

30 August 2024

Russia jails journalist for spreading ‘fake news’ about army in Ukraine war 