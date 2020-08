Outspoken attorney-at-law, Anslem Clouden has written to the island’s Attorney General, Darshan Ramdhani on the Dorset Charles matter in which government owes the small businessman from Grand Anse, St. George’s EC$3.5 million in compensation. Both the Court of Appeal and the High Court ruled in favour of Charles whose Worldwide…

The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA), has come in for high commendations for its recently launched NAWASA Live program. Customers have welcomed the opportunity to be able to engage the Authority on issues that affect them, having their questions answered in real time. The Authority further embraced social media,…