The content originally appeared on: The Barnacle News

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation wishes to inform the general public of the installation of humps from the Mt. Rich Bridge to Mt. Reuil, St. Patrick’s on November 30th , 2023 to December 1, 2023.

In this regard, motorists are advised to exercise caution when traversing the area.

The Ministry of Infrastructure apologizes for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the general public.