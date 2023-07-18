NOTICE – OFFICIAL CONSOLIDATED LIST OF ELECTORS

PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS OFFICE

REGISTRATION OFFICERS, OFFICE LOCATIONS AND TELEPHONE NUMBERS

CONSTITUENCYREGISTRATION OFFICERSOFFICE LOCATIONSTEL NOS.Carriacou & Petite Martinique Amanda JackMr. Herbert Alexis’ Building, Middle Street, Hillsborough443-6430St. Andrew South EastShirleen RobertsonAgriculture Office, Seaton James Street, Grenville438-5248St. Andrew South WestWayne HorsfordLa Qua’s Building, Gladstone Road, Grenville438-5228St. Andrew North EastEvan George Matthew BholaMr. Henroy Davis’ Building, junction of Paradise and Cocoa Road442-4068St. Andrew North WestMarcia FrancisAnnex to Mr. Mitchell’s shop, Mirabeau442-4367St. DavidPeter RegisFormer NCB Building, Petite Esperance, St. David—-Communal Cooperative, Credit Union Building, Perdmontemps, St. David444-6025Town of St. GeorgeStephen Raphael CroneyBruce Street, St. George’s (Close to exit of Sendall Tunnel)440-4037St. George North EastMargaret BelfonGround Floor of Deco’s Building, Tempe, St. George—-Dr. Alexis’ Building, The Greens, St. Paul’s, St. George435-5032—-435-9476St. George North WestKevin FrancisHappy Hill, St. George (Two-storey building, Happy Hill main road after Shenda Road on the left in a northerly direction)440-5145St. George South EastGlen AlexanderMarian Community Centre, Cocoa Road, Marian, St. George—-Dr. Alexis Building, St. Paul’s, St. George440-6040—-435-9477St. George SouthCheryl Ann DunbarLimes Road, Grand Anse, St. George (First building on the right entering the Limes Road)—-Springs, St. George (Next to Liz and Rawle Restaurant)439-7108—-443-3726St. JohnCatherine HamletLangton Road, Gouyave, St. John (Downstairs Mr. Carlton Frederick’s Building on Langton Road)437-1319St. MarkSamuel BrittonQueen Street, Victoria, St. Mark (Downstairs Ms. Louise George’s residence, opposite the Fish Market)437-1101St. Patrick EastChrislyn LaBordeSauteurs, St. Patrick (GIDC Building)442-0776St. Patrick WestJennifer CharlesSauteurs, St. Patrick (GIDC Building)442-0777Elvis Morain (Mr.), 10th July 2022SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS