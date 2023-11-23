The Nurses and Midwives Council of Grenada wishes to advise the public of its responsibility under section 7 (I) of the Nurses and Midwives Registration Act No.15, 2003, to certify suitable nursing schools in Grenada, together with the buildings, teachers, facilities, and curriculum.

Therefore, before registering for any nursing education programme in Grenada, the public is advised to enquire whether the programme is certified by the Nurses and Midwives Council of Grenada.

Nester EdwardsChairman: Nurses and Midwives Council of Grenada.