Octagonal Front of package warning labels

By The Grenada Food and Nutrition Council

Grenada will join the CARICOM regional Organisation for standards and quality (CROSQ) in the vote for or against the implementation of the Octagonal Front of package warning label as part of the revision of the “Labeling of prepackaged foods specification a revision, CROSQ 2010”, a standard aimed at promoting healthier food choices.

This initiative which began in 2018 is led by a regional technical committee with representatives from several Caribbean countries which include: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, The Bahamas, Dominica, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

The Octagon Food of package warning labels will seek to implement warning labels on all prepacked and packaged food which are locally made and imported, that are offered to the consumers. The labels will clearly show whether these packaged foods are high in sugars, sodium and fats among other things and will be beneficial to all, especially people with chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, some cancers, hypertension, and obesity as they would help in identifying whether the food, they are purchasing is safe and healthy for them to consume.

Oxtagonal food labels

According to Healthy Caribbean coalition, an advocate for the venture, the implementation of the Octagonal Front of package warning label will assist in enforcing healthy policies that can promote affordable foods and the protection of children and families as it will assist in regulating the sale and marketing of unhealthy food products in schools and at youth centered events and enforce tax regulations for unhealthy food products and subsidize healthy foods.

If accepted, the labels will provide clear facts that will help the consumer to make good eating choices and will help to promote healthy eating habits and lifestyle choices for individuals and families. If approved, the octagonal food warning label will promote the nations advancement in safeguarding the health and nutrition of the population. It would also particularly help in promoting the wellbeing and healthy eating habits of children who are now more than ever prone to non-communicable diseases and childhood obesity.

This type of labeling will not apply to foods that are intended for export to countries that already comply with the standards and laws of the labeling policy. It is applicable to food packaged or catered in Grenada for distribution and for packaged food that is imported. It does not apply to bulk food such as flour and sugar that are weighed and repackaged for resale to consumers.