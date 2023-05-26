Official Visit of Minister for Education, Youth, Sports and Culture to Carriacou and Petite Martinique

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – Minister for Education, Youth, Sports and Culture, Hon. David Andrew, began a three day visit to Carriacou and Petite Martinique today.

The objective of the visit, which concludes on Friday, is to continue strengthening positive working relations between the Ministry of Education and all stakeholders in the education sector in Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Hon. Andrew and his team, which includes Permanent Secretary Mr. Elvis Morain, will pay a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, and meet with Hon. Tevin Andrews and other officials.

Hon. Andrew will also visit the educational institutions on the island – pre-primary, primary, secondary, and tertiary.

On Wednesday 24, Minister Andrew will journey to Petite Martinique to meet with staff and students of the Petite Martinique R.C. School. Additional school engagements will continue throughout the visit.

On Thursday, May 25, the Education Minister will participate in a sod turning ceremony at the Mt. Pleasant Primary School, to mark the commencement of the Mt. Pleasant Government School Expansion Project.

Other key engagements on May 25 will include a tour of Bishop’s College, a meeting with Principals at the Hillsborough Secondary Library and another where he will engage teachers at the Hillsborough Government Primary School.