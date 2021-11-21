One dead, four injured, in shooting attack in Jerusalem; assailant also killed

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Four others — among them a man whose condition is described as serious — were injured in the incident, which happened on Sunday morning near the Chain Gate entrance to the al Aqsa mosque compound, also known as the Temple Mount.

The alleged assailant, who used an improvised automatic weapon commonly known as a Carlo, police say, was shot dead by police officers on the scene.

Israel’s public security minister Omar Bar Lev said the gunman was from the neighborhood of Shuafat in east Jerusalem and a member of the political wing of Hamas.

Hamas issued a statement identifying the attacker as Fadi Abu Shkaydam, calling him a heroic martyr and describing him as a local leader of the movement.

