Opinion: Mikhail Gorbachev’s love affair changed his country — and the world

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Jill Dougherty is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University and a former CNN Moscow Bureau Chief. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN)The funeral of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday will take place in Moscow’s famous Hall of Columns, where Russians have said farewell to other Soviet leaders — some revered, some reviled — like Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin and Leonid Brezhnev.

Jill Dougherty

But Gorbachev, the first — and last — to bear the title of Soviet president, was unlike any of these other men. After him, the Cold War, and the Soviet Union, were no more. And, unlike those hard men, buried in their own tomb or in the Kremlin Wall necropolis, Gorbachev will be laid to rest in Novodevichy Cemetery next to his wife, Raisa Gorbacheva, the woman with whom he shared an unending love affair.

Just as Gorbachev, with his “glasnost” and “perestroika,” flung open the windows of the Soviet Union to “new thinking” that brought freedom and hope to his fellow citizens, Raisa Gorbachev transformed the image of Soviet womanhood with her intellect, engagement in society, beauty and style. But most revolutionary of all, in the twilight of the gray, oppressive Soviet Union, was their enduring love affair.

Who knew a Soviet leader could be passionately in love? And he didn’t hide it. In a 2012 documentary, Gorbachev reminisced about Raisa, who passed away in 1999 : “We walked through our whole life holding hands, she had something magnificent about her… she was like a princess.”

Until Raisa came on the world stage, most wives of Soviet leaders were dowdy matrons, confined to the shadows of public life. Suddenly, there she was, a self-assured, highly-educated woman who shared in the transformation of Soviet society that was her husband’s mission, making her a heroine to some of her fellow citizens and an object of scorn to others.