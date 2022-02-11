Opinion: Putin’s massive table is more than a massive table

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a weekly opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN)With Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s borders, the United States and its allies are scrambling for the right formula to communicate to Russian President Vladimir Putin their determination to prevent war — and dissuade him from launching an invasion.

But what is the best language to use with autocrats?

Putin offered a cringe-inducing look into the strongman’s lexicon during a news conference with his French counterpart in Moscow this week. Speaking alongside President Emmanuel Macron, Putin was asked about the Minsk agreements — the 2015 accords that aimed to bring a ceasefire between Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and the government.

The Ukraine government, Putin noted, does not like the agreement. “Like it or not,” Putin jived, “it’s your duty, my beauty.” The saying, as Russian journalists told Putin’s spokesman the next day, has well-known sexual connotations.

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, predictably denied the implication, and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky tried to blend humor with poignancy when asked by reporters about the offensive comment. He said: “Ukraine is a beauty,” but the “my,” is an “overstatement,” meaning it does not belong to Russia or to Putin.

Read More