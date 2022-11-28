Organisations calling in the police for crime prevention education Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Police Crime Prevention is getting more and more requests for tips and assistance from organisations in the community, but the hope is for more calls and an even greater demand for their services.

This is coming from Crime Prevention Officer Inspector Stephen Griffith in an interview with Loop News.

Many people are reaching out from various organisations

Talking about recently conducting a workshop at a church after they reached out to the department, Griffith said he is pleased with the response of the public.

“I’m very happy. Many people are reaching out from various organisations…They are trying to do their best.”

The Inspector stressed that the message may not hit home with 100 per cent of the audience, “you can’t force anybody or make them listen,” but the hope is to get the crime prevention message out there and then each one can reach one or teach one.

He said churches, charities, community groups and even businesses are requesting sessions. He said the police provide information to help in not only solving crime “but preventing crimes and keeping them safe.”

And Griffith is telling others that the officers in Crime Prevention would be delighted to educate others on how to protect themselves, their loved ones and their property, especially in the upcoming Yuletide season.

To contact the Inspector or the Crime Prevention department, interested persons can call the Police Hotline or 826-1672.

NewsAmericasNow.com