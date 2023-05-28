OUTPATIENT CLINIC RELOCATED TO THE NEW GENERAL HOSPITAL BUILDING (PHASE 2); TEMPORARY RELOCATION OF CHIEF PHARMACIST AND PHARMACY INSPECTOR’S OFFICE, MINISTRY OF HEALTH, WELLNESS AND RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS

OUTPATIENT CLINIC RELOCATED TO THE NEW GENERAL HOSPITAL BUILDING (PHASE 2)

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs advises that effective Tuesday, May 30, 2023, the following outpatient clinics will be conducted at the new hospital building (Phase 2).

Gynecology Orthopedic Maxillofacial Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) General surgery Urology Internal medicine Neurology.

The management of the Ministry and staff at the General Hospital thank all of their valued clients for their understanding and support as they strive to provide improved health care to all.

TEMPORARY RELOCATION OF CHIEF PHARMACIST AND PHARMACY INSPECTOR’S OFFICE

The public is informed that, until further notice, the office of the Chief Pharmacist and Pharmacy Inspector has been temporarily relocated to the ground floor of the new wing (Phase 2) of the General Hospital, St. George.

The Ministry apologises for any inconvenience caused as a result of this relocation.