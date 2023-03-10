Over 200 roadways in Region Two to be upgraded

Black Immigrant Daily News

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill on Wednesday afternoon met with contractors in region two, to discuss the progress of the 122 priority roads which are currently under construction in the region.

On the status of work, Minister Edghil has been told of the shortage of crusher run as a reason for some delay among the grouping.

In response, the Minister has agreed to discuss this matter with his engineering staff, to come up with a possible solution, as well as to discuss this at the Ministerial level for a possible extension to the stipulated project deadline. Minister Edghill was also adamant that these lengthy delays cannot be accepted.

In total, 261 roads were identified in Region Two for upgrade, and of that number 122 were listed as emergency.

NewsAmericasNow.com