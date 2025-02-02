World News
Palestinians recount grim detention conditions, find Gaza homes in ruins
02 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- Palestinians freed from Israeli prisons under the Gaza ceasefire deal have recounted the horrific conditions they endured in detention, including torture and starvation.
- Their joy is mixed with grief as upon returning to Gaza, many of the released prisoners find their houses destroyed and their loved ones killed after 15 months of Israeli attacks.
Related News
29 January 2025
US President Trump to transfer undocumented immigrants to Guantanamo
15 January 2025
LA wildfires day 9: What’s the latest, who are victims and what’s next?
30 January 2025
A ray of sunshine for Myanmar’s wounded rebels as civil war rages
30 January 2025