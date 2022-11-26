Panorama single pan semis postponed to Sunday

Black Immigrant Daily News
Single pan band finalists Woodbrook Playboyz – Photo by Angelo Marcelle
The National Panorama Single Pan Semi-Finals has been rescheduled to Sunday from Saturday evening owing to the bad weather affecting TT.
In a media release on Saturday morning, Pan Trinbago stated that due to the national alerts by the Prime Minister about a “weather emergency”, brought on by continuous rainfall, the central executive took the decision to postpone the event that was supposed to start at 4 pm at the Arima Velodrome. Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said, “A number of our bands have been calling in about their instruments getting wet, especially drums and drum sets. Many of our members have stated that they can’t leave where they are due to flooding. We have taken all that into consideration and have decided to reschedule the event until tomorrow (Sunday) at 4 pm. We have taken this decision as a measure of safety and care for our members.”
Thirty bands are scheduled to perform in the following order:
1.Curepe Polyphonics
2. Scrunter Pan Groove
3. Metro Stars
4. Trinidad Nostalgic
5. TT Police Service Steel Orchestra
6. Platinum
7. Marsicans
8. Pan Stereonettes
9. Pan Elites
10. Pan on the Move
11. Blanca 47
12. La Famille United
13. Newtown Playboys
14. TT Prison Service Steel Orchestra
15. Pan Jammers
16. Royal Stars Pan Symphony
17. La Creole Pan Groove
18. Uni Stars
19. Woodbrook Playboyz
20. Chord Masters
21. Nu Pioneers Pan Groove
22. D’ Original Woodbrook Modernaires
23. San Juan East Side Symphony
24. Brimblers
25. Arima All Stars
26. TT Fire Service Steel Orchestra
27. Gonzales Sheikers
28. World Wide
29. San Juan All Stars
30. Stardust
