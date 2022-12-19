Parenting Monday: Check your child’s day care nursery licence in 2023 Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Operators of private child care centres in Barbados have until January 31, 2023, to register or renew their licences.

This is mandatory under the country’s law.

It is illegal to operate any such establishment without a Certificate of Registration from the Child Care Board. Failure to comply with regulations may result in closure or a penalty of $500 and or six months in imprisonment.

All applications for the renewal of licences must be accompanied by a Certificate of Inspection from the Barbados Fire Service; a Certificate of Inspection and an appropriate food licence issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness; current medical certificates for all staff; food handler certificates for all persons handling food; and current certificates of character from the Barbados Police Service for all staff.

All new applications and relocations must have the written approval of the Chief Town Planner to operate from the proposed site and have a Certificate of Registration from the Corporate Affairs and Intellectual Property Office. Changes to original applications should also be reported in writing to the Director of the Child Care Board.

The onus is also on parents and guardians to do their checks and balances before placing their children or wards in the hands and care of other persons.

