Paris exhibit brings ‘The Little Prince’ home

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Paris (CNN)”The Little Prince” has arrived in Paris, nearly eight decades after it was written.

The iconic novella was penned by French author Antoine de Saint-Exupery in New York during World War II, and now 30 handwritten pages of the original manuscript are on display at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris

The original manuscript sits alongside hundreds of other items that celebrate many facets of the author’s life and work. They include watercolors, sketches, drawings, photographs, poems, newspaper clippings and correspondence.

The exhibit, “An Encounter with the Little Prince,” opened Wednesday at Paris’ Museum of Decorative Arts.

“The exhibition is called ‘An Encounter with the Little Prince’ and the goal is to really encounter Little Prince,” Thomas Riviere, great-grandnephew of Saint-Exupery, told CNN.

“It’s been a dream (of mine) for such a long time,” Riviere added.

Read More