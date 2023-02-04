Partial road closure of Lawrence Boulevard on Sunday Loop Cayman Islands

Water Authority-Cayman informs road users that Lawrence Boulevard will be partially closed on Sunday, February 5, from 6 am to A.M. – 3:00 pm.

According to the Water Authority-Cayman, the road closure facilitates wastewater infrastructure repair works in the area.

To assist road users, Water Authority-Cayman said that traffic control measures would be in place, diverting traffic.

Motorists are asked to follow the traffic signs in place and to drive with caution when in the area.

Water Authority-Cayman appreciates the patience and understanding of the motoring public and apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.