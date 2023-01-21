Passenger has medical emergency aboard Cayman Airways flight Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman Airways issued an advisory today (January 20, 2023) that Cayman Airways flight KX102 to Miami had to return to Grand Cayman this morning after a passenger on board experienced a medical emergency approximately 25 minutes into the flight.

Cayman Airways said that upon landing in Grand Cayman at 8:15 am, an ambulance met the flight to assist the passenger.

All other passengers remained on board, and the flight departed again for Miami at 9:13 am.

As a result of this situation, some flight delays can be expected throughout the day.

All affected passengers will be advised directly via the contact details provided at the time of booking.