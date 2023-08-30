PAVING THE PATHWAY: A VISION FOR THE FUTURE OF WEST INDIES CRICKET

By Dr. Basil Springer

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” – Jeremiah 29:11

As the sun sets on the azure waters of the Caribbean, it casts a shadow of anticipation over the future of West Indies cricket. A sport that has long been woven into the cultural fabric of these nations, cricket holds a special place in the hearts of Caribbean people.

Yet, recent years have seen challenges that have tested the resilience of our cricketing legacy. In this discourse, I embark on a journey to unravel the intricacies of the game’s future, drawing insights from various sources that the avid global West Indies cricket fan should not miss.

From the digital pages of Barbados Today, the voices of Keith Holder and Tony McWatt resonate with seasoned wisdom. Their insights provide a lens through which we can decipher the evolving landscape of the sport. We are reminded that cricket is not merely a game but a reflection of our unity, culture and identity. Their columns show us that the players who grace the field don’t just wear the maroon cap; they bear the dreams of generations.

Turning our ears to the airwaves, Andrew Mason ([email protected]) and his illustrious guests provide an inspiring auditory experience every Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. on the Voice of Barbados Radio broadcast. With every word, they kindle the flames of passion for the sport. The crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd – these are the melodies that reverberate in our hearts. Their discussions make it clear that cricket is not confined to the boundary ropes; it resonates in every heartbeat of the Caribbean – indeed “beyond a boundary” as expressed by the legendary historian and writer C.L.R. James of Trinidad and Tobago.

CCN TV6 mounts the daily morning “Bowl Them Out” cricket show with host James Saunders. Barry Wilkinson’s “Line and Length” Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. on the Caribbean Sports Channel, SPORTSMAX, and CNC3 TV’s Gyasi Merrique’s “Inside-Edge” at 8 p.m. on Mondays become our guides, painting vivid strokes of the cricketing panorama.

As they unravel the nuances of the game, we are able to see that the future is as much about strategy as it is about passion. We are called to remember that success is not a destination but a journey paved with dedication and foresight.

The stage where significant transformation can unfold lies within the CARICOM Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on Cricket, led by Dr. Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. As chair, he holds the key to unlocking the governance issues that have threatened to destabilize the foundations of West Indies cricket. It is not only about addressing concerns but also channeling the collective spirit of West Indian nations towards a bold, united vision.

Cricket West Indies, under the guidance of President Dr. Kishore Shallow, has the potential to script a remarkable resurgence. Driven by deep thinking and unwavering determination, Cricket West Indies must orchestrate a symphony of development that elevates us from the shadows of obscurity. Our journey from new age minnows to return-to-glory champions requires more than talent. Meticulous planning, nurturing and investment in grassroots cricket must be the order of the day.

As we gaze into the horizon of West Indies cricket, we see a tapestry woven with threads of history, passion and aspiration. The energy of fans, exuberance of youth, and legacy of legends converge to create a mosaic that transcends boundaries. The path ahead is not without challenges, but every obstacle is a stepping stone to progress.

As we embark on the 2023 version of the CPL, let us all buy into this vision and embrace our cricketing destiny with open arms, committed hearts, and a resolute spirit. The West Indies will rise again, not merely as cricket champions, but as an example to the world.

As the Jamaican proverb teaches us: “Wi likkle but wi tallawa”, and as David Rudder exhorts: “Let every voice be raised. Everybody give praise. Rally, rally ‘round the West Indies, now and forever.”