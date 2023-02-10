Persons of interest among 6 held as cops raid premises in Mandeville Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A team of officers assigned to the Manchester Police Division has taken several persons into custody following an operation in Rose Hill district, Manchester on Thursday, February 09.

Reports are that between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 am, lawmen conducted an operation in the area where a premises was searched. During the search, six persons– two of which were listed as persons of interest were taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

NewsAmericasNow.com