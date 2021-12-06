Home
PERSPECTIVES ON CONTRACT WORK

The elimination of contracts amongst the public service and a resolution to the pension dispute are some of the many promises the national democratic congress is committing itself to, once elected into office.

Political leader Dickon Mitchell says un-sustained employment should never be allowed to fester as it does not allow citizens within a country to grow.

The Keith Mitchell-led new national party administration has however maintained that contract must persist due to budgetary constraints and fiscal agreements with international institutions.