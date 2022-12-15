Phase 1 infrastructure completed at Village at the Border – StMaartenNews.com – News Views Reviews & Interviews

Black Immigrant Daily News

BETHLEHEM, Sint Maarten – Sint Maarten’s newest mixed-use location ‘Village at the Border at Bethlehem’ marked the completion of Phase 1 infrastructure on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Phase 2 will commence in February 2023.

Located at the border of Dutch and French Quarter, Village at the Border at Bethlehem Estate is a new mixed-use location where the developer, Bethlehem Real Estate Development NV, is selling large commercial and developer lots with sale prices including infrastructure to access the lot, utilities, streetlights and parking.

Located next to the McDonald’s and Delta Petroleum (re-opening in 2023), the construction of a new Carrefour Supermarket will be following soon.

Envisioned to be a much needed one-stop-shop, making it an unique and attractive business opportunity to cater to residents and visitors on the Eastern side of the island from Pointe Blanche to Orient Bay.

Going back to the nostalgia of Caribbean Architecture including balconies and gingerbread, Village Main Street will be home to shops, restaurants, offices and services below and residential apartments above.

The combination of the commercial aspect with daily living was envisioned by the developers to ensure The Village at the Border lives up to the standard of the new center coming to St. Maarten.

