Phil Wheddon Returns to Grenada for Goalkeeper Coaching Clinics

St.George’s – World renowed goalkeeper coach and Director of Goalkeeping at Philadelphia Union, MLS Phil Wheddon is heading back to Grenada to hold a series of coaching clinics focused on the development of goalkeepers. Wheddon will be sharing his decades of experience and expertise with local goalkeepers and coaches.

Wheddon, who is the only goalkeeper coach in history to have coached the US Men’s and Women’s National Teams in a FIFA World Cup will arrive on the island January 2 and have these sessions from January 3-6 at Queen’s Park

Schedule:

Wednesday January 3rd, 2024:

Sessions with all national team Goalkeeper Coaches and Goal Keepers: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon.

Thursday January 4th, 2024:

Sessions with all Goalkeeper Coaches: 9:00 a.m. – 12 noonSessions with all Club Goalkeepers: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday January 5th, 2024:

Sessions with all Secondary School Goalkeepers: 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday January 6th, 2024:

Sessions with all Goalkeepers and Coaches: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon