Philippines set to resume resupply mission to South China Sea after standoff with China

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he had instructed the military to send its resupply vessels back to the Philippines-occupied Second Thomas Shoal, and that China “will not interfere” this time.

On Thursday, the Philippines condemned “in strongest terms actions of three Chinese coast guard vessels that it said blocked and used water cannon on resupply boats headed toward Second Thomas Shoal, which is locally known as Ayungin Shoal.

The United States called the Chinese actions “dangerous, provocative, and unjustified,” and warned that an armed attack on Philippine vessels would invoke US mutual defense commitments

“The Chinese will not interfere per my conversation with the Chinese ambassador (Huang Xilian),” said Lorenzana.

