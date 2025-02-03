Cultural Exchanges, A Bridge for Promoting Mutual Understanding The way forward for Peter David Shopkeeper remanded on gun and drug charges USAID funding affected in G’da Call for Keith Mitchell to take backseat in NNP The fall-out from the Peter David resignation
World News

Photos: Devastated roads and lurking bombs hindering Gaza aid effort 

03 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Two weeks after the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel took effect, aid is flooding into the Gaza Strip.

The main UN food agency, the World Food Programme, said it distributed more food to Palestinians in Gaza during the first four days of the ceasefire than during any month of the war.

More than 32,000 tonnes of aid have gone into the enclave since the ceasefire took effect, entering through two crossings in the north and one in the south, the agency said last week.

Bakeries have been opened, the agencies report, and high-energy biscuits handed out, while Gaza’s police have returned to the streets to help restore order.

But humanitarian groups say aid distribution is complicated by destroyed or damaged roads, Israeli inspections and the threat of unexploded bombs, which litter the landscape.

The UN estimates that 5 to 10 percent of all ammunition Israel dropped on Gaza failed to detonate, making the territory perilous for both civilians and aid workers.

 

Support us

Related News

23 January 2025

‘Multi-front war’: Israel warns of new army operations in West Bank’s Jenin 

18 January 2025

The Women’s March faced controversy and division. Will a rebrand be enough? 

11 January 2025

Syrian intelligence says it thwarted ISIL attempt to blow up Shia shrine 

10 January 2025

Greenland does not want to be American or Danish, PM says 