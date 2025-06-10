Emmalin Pierre: NDC planning to steal the next election New information surfaces – Linking Laura Trevelyan ancestors to trafficking Hundreds of enslaved Africans to Grenada in the 18th century Patrice denied the right to practice as a lawyer Gov’t sets up committee to look at burial grounds La Crette reignites political ambitions with launch of new political party Emmalin Pierre attacks RGPF
Photos: Ten dead, including suspect, in Austria school shooting 

10 June 2025
An attacker shot at least nine people dead, before killing themselves, at a school in the southeastern Austrian city of Graz, according to local authorities cited by media reports.

Police said on Tuesday that they believed the assailant acted alone before turning the gun on themself. “Several” other people were seriously wounded, according to the authorities.

Graz Mayor Elke Kahr described the incident as a “terrible tragedy”, the Austria Press Agency reported. It added that those killed included students and at least one adult.

Officials did not immediately give information on the perpetrator.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, who was on his way to Graz, said the shooting “is a national tragedy that deeply shocks our whole country”.

Some weapons, such as rifles and shotguns that must be reloaded manually after each shot, can be bought in Austria after attaining the age of 18 without a permit.

Gun dealers only need to check if there is no weapons ban on the buyer, and the weapon gets registered in the central weapons register.

Other weapons, such as repeating shotguns or semiautomatic firearms, are more difficult to acquire; buyers need a gun ownership card and a firearms pass.

 

