Judge orders attorney Nazim Burke to pay cost in court battle Gov’t sets up committee to look at burial grounds Patrice denied the right to practice as a lawyer New information surfaces – Linking Laura Trevelyan ancestors to trafficking Hundreds of enslaved Africans to Grenada in the 18th century Murder case against police Inspector under scrutiny Attorney Cajeton Hood criticises State over prolonged legal battle against “Boxer”
World News

Photos: The aftermath of Israeli strikes on Tehran 

13 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Israel has carried out a series of air strikes on Iran, targeting military facilities, nuclear sites and residential areas of the capital, Tehran, and killing at least two senior military commanders and top nuclear scientists.

The strikes early on Friday come amid simmering tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme and appeared certain to trigger a reprisal. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned that “severe punishment” would be directed at Israel. Hours later, Israel’s military said it had begun intercepting Iranian drones launched in retaliation.

An Israeli official said the interceptions were taking place outside Israeli territory but did not elaborate. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity, pending a formal announcement.

 

Support us

Related News

26 May 2025

Romania’s President Dan sworn in amid far-right claims of stolen election 

12 June 2025

Israeli strikes kill at least 42 across Gaza as UN eyes ceasefire vote 

10 June 2025

How a credit lifeline for India’s farmers has turned into a debt trap 

13 June 2025

Israel attacks Iran: What we know so far 