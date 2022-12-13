Pierre Lauds BCF Anti-Crime Video – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has lauded an anti-crime music video released by the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) featuring inmates, officers, and former Soca Monarch, ‘ Kakal’.

The video, done in collaboration with Studio 758, was released on Saturday amid an upsurge in violent crime.

The production title is ‘Crime And Violence Must Done.’

“That is commendable,” Prime Minister Pierre said regarding the video production.

“We support that. That’s what we’re looking for,” the National Security Minister told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting.

“We are asking for support. We are asking for unity. We are asking people to get together and stop the gloating. It does not help anyone,” Pierre asserted.

He described the current crime situation as horrible and one that he detests.

And Pierre declared that he would do all in his power to stop it.

“But I can’t stop it today. Nobody can,” the Castries East MP observed.

NewsAmericasNow.com