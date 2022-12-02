PM Gaston Browne and Cabinet appoints Jason Marsh as Sports Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda

Black Immigrant Daily News

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne invited the leaders of the Drag Racing Association to the recent Cabinet meeting to address possibilities for expanding the widespread reach of drag racing in Antigua.

Under the leadership of PM Gaston Browne, the Cabinet agreed to appoint Jason Marsh, a major creator of Marsh-Built Motors, as a Sports Ambassador with no monetary compensation.

Jason Marsh has been a winner at the Drag Racing “Olympics” that took place in Maryland, USA.

He is aiming to get a patent on a turbo booster which he has designed to make racing cars run faster than their current pace.

The product is in demand, and the designer, Jason Marsh, is doing his best to make sure that Antigua and Barbuda is recognised as a country from which new and modern inventions can come.

Notably, Jason Marsh is also a race car driver and has won many races in Maryland and other nations, showing his capability on the race track as well.

His accomplishments have resulted in inquiries about the Caribbean island of Antigua, and the Cabinet determined that the Ministry of Tourism will work with Marsh to bring drivers and cars, and car racers to Antigua in huge numbers for special events.

During the Cabinet meeting, it was further agreed that more concrete barriers were required to keep everyone safe and that more viewing stands would be required to lure more visitors.

It was also agreed that the Ministry of Health of Antigua and Barbuda and the Sir Lester Bird Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (SLBMSJMC) are to be in a state of enthusiasm in the event of any mishappenings such as accidents.

The Minister of Sports further said that the drawings of the Olympic practice swimming pool have been finished and that the work to build will start shortly.

The resources for its construction have already been arranged.