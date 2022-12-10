PM hosts national day of prayer on Sunday

Black Immigrant Daily News

In this file photo, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, and his wife Sharon, leave the St Patrick’s Church, Maraval after a national day of prayer in August 2020. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Prime Minister is hosting a National Service of Reflection and Thanksgiving on Sunday, the third national day of prayer since the beginning of the pandemic.

The event will be broadcast live from the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, on several major television and radio stations from 10 am to 11.30 am.

The first such event was held on August 2, 2020, and the second on May 23, 2021 at the St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church.

Minister of Communications Symon de Nobriga said on Saturday the service will feature representatives from all the major faiths in TT, celebrating in song, prayer and reflection.

He believed it was important to do so at this time – the end of the calender year and the beginning of the Christmas season.

“Even though we are facing and continue to face challenges, which is the reality of the world, it is important for us to also look back, and see and understand the context of what we’ve just come out of.

“We must understand, no matter how difficult times are, we’ve survived and even prospered in some instances, that there are things we do have to be thankful for. In that reflection we understand and gain strength to continue persevering, continue going forward and trying to achieve bigger and better things.”

