PM ON CONTRACT WORK

Despite understanding the plight of contract workers within the public service Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell says that government’s hands remain tied due to certain fiscal responsibilities with international lending agencies.
While noting the importance of regularising contract work, the Prime Minister said the question left to be answered is what government can do about the issue.

