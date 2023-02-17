PM signs agreement for better regional integration

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Fie photo: Prime Minister Dr Rowley

THE Prime Minister has signed two Caricom agreements allowing for further implementation of the Caricom Single Market and Economy.

A media release from the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday said Dr Rowley signed the Protocol to Amend Article 32 of the Revised Treaty and the Protocol for Enhanced Co-operation. The signing of the two treaties comes after TT and Jamaica signed a memorandum of understanding in August last year.

That signing happened after a visit by Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness to celebrate this country’s diamond jubilee of being an independent country and the passage of the Caribbean Community Skilled Nationals (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Rowley signed the treaties on the final day of the Regular Meeting of the Caricom Heads of Government held in Nassau, Bahamas.

During the morning plenary, the heads received updates on the Bridgetown Initiative for the Reform of the Global Financial Architecture and Climate Change/Climate Finance. Rowley also engaged in bilateral discussions with Moon-Kyu Bang, Minister of Office for Government Policy and Co-ordination of the Republic of Korea.

That meeting, the release said, focused on identifying areas for enhanced co-operation between the two countries in education and training, maritime and sustainable energy. Ambassador Dongil Oh, and Minister of Foreign, Caricom Affairs, Dr Amery Browne and the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young were present at the bilateral meeting as well.

The Caricom heads were also addressed by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who urged them to use their votes at the UN’s upcoming convention to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion. He thanked them for being on the side of law and for their efforts to bring stability to the region and the world.

“Next week we will present at the UN General Assembly a resolution on a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace in Ukraine, and hence the restoration of the full force of the international rules-based order. Your votes matter” Zelenskyy told the leaders.

NewsAmericasNow.com