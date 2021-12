The content originally appeared on: Grenada Broadcasting Network

Prime minister Dr. Keith Mitchell has likened the statement of leader of the Opposition Tobias clement to waive vat on other items as one made by an individual without no responsibility.

Taking credit for the reintroduction of Mr. Clement into politics Dr. Mitchell shunned the behavior of the opposition leader in parliament.

The prime minister also seemingly cautioned the leader of the opposition of his limited days in office.