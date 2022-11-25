Police Arrest Murder Suspects, Recover Stolen Items In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

About 3:30 a.m. a joint police operation was conducted by officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Unit (Castries and Gros Islet), Special Services Unit, Bicycle Patrol Unit and Traffic Enforcement Team, in the city of Castries and environs.

During the operation, officers executed Warrants to Search for Property at apartments within the Colonial Development Corporation (CDC) Building on Darling Road, Castries, where a male suspect in relation to a recent murder was apprehended.

Another Warrant to Search for Property for was executed at Rose Hill, Castries, where a quantity of stolen items (electronics and home appliances), from a Burglary at a local business in the city, were recovered.

A third Warrant to Search for Property was executed along Waterworks Road, Castries, where a second suspect in another murder was arrested.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force continues to work assiduously to create a safer environment for all people in Saint Lucia.

We wish to thank the members of the public for their continued efforts to support our crime reduction initiatives.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

