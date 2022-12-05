Police Commissioner On Crime: “We Will Take Back Our Streets!” – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

Acting Police Commissioner Crusita Descartes-Pelius on Monday sent a strong message to criminals amid an upsurge in gun violence.

“We will persevere. We will overcome. We need to preserve the sustainability of our country. We will take back our streets and make Saint Lucia safe for all, visitors and citizens,” Descartes-Pelius declared in a recorded statement in which she expressed condolences to those who have lost loved ones due to the violent crime incidents.

And she warned criminals intent on wreaking havoc that all lawful means would be pursued to deal with them.

“To the individuals intent on wreaking havoc, you will be weeded out. There is no room for you or your behaviour and the organisation which I lead will succeed in putting a stop to your actions,” the Acting Police Commissioner declared.

– Advertisement –

“Saint Lucia has no place other than incarceration for those who wish to operate with impunity,” Descartes-Pelius stated.

And she explained that with the help of its partner agencies, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) would make it impossible for the criminals to persist.

“We will do all in the ambit of the law to deal with the scourge of gun violence,” Descartes-Pelius asserted.

At the same time, she noted that crime reduction would be impossible only for the police.

According to the Acting Police Commissioner, the crime situation was not easy, but by no means impossible.

In this regard, she called on partner agencies to cooperate with the efforts of the RSLPF, noting the need for social interventions.

Additionally, Descartes-Pelius spoke of the need to develop public resistance to criminality.

“No longer can we afford to turn a blind eye and pretend the occurrences around us do not concern us. It is time that we collectively stop harbouring criminal elements intent on destroying the very fabric of our nation,” the top cop stated.

Her complete address appears below:

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com