Police Confirms Second Death from Motor Cycle Accident; Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Appreciation for Peaceful Easter Activities

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) expresses sincere appreciation to the general public, for their cooperation and support during the Easter period. Special thanks to those who attended the 2024 CARIFTA games and other activities throughout the country, for their responsible behavior during these activities.

The Commissioner of Police takes this opportunity also to commend the members of the Royal Grenada Police Force for their dedication and professionalism exhibited during the execution of their duties during this period.

As a result of the cooperation of the public and efforts of the police, there was no serious incident at any of the activities held over the weekend.

Police Confirms Second Death from Motor Cycle Accident

The second rider involved in the fatal motorcycle accident which occurred on Monday 1st April 2024 at Long Wall, River Antoine, St. Patrick, has succumbed to his injuries.

The 18 years old resident of The Limes, Grand Anse, St. George who had been transferred from Princess Alice Hospital to the General Hospital, passed away this morning, Tuesday 2nd April 2024. The other rider involved in that accident had passed away yesterday, at Princess Alice Hospital.

The Commissioner and members of the Royal Grenada Police Force extend condolences to the family and friends of both victims.

Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 5:50 p.m. today, Monday 1st April, 2024. The accident took place at Long Wall, River Antoine, St. Patrick, involving two (2) motor bikers.

Initial investigation revealed that two (2) men were riding their motor bikers in opposite directions when they collided with each other, sustaining injuries. They were taken to the Princess Alice Hospital for medical attention, where one of the victims, a 25 years old resident of Morne Jaloux, St. George, was later pronounced dead. The other victims is in critical condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police extends condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.