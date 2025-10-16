Police in Kenya fire tear gas to disperse mourners at Raila Odinga viewing 

Security forces have fired tear gas at crowds of mourners who gathered at a stadium in Kenya’s capital Nairobi to view the body of opposition leader Raila Odinga, who died earlier this week in India.

Thousands of Odinga’s supporters began gathering on Nairobi’s streets from early morning on Thursday, with crowds congregating at Nairobi’s Moi International Sports Centre for the viewing after escorting his coffin from the country’s main airport.

Tensions increased when some people breached a gate in the arena, with security forces firing tear gas in response. As mourners fled, a stampede erupted near the stadium gates.

At least three people were injured after security forces fired tear gas to disperse the crowds, the AFP news agency reported.

After the incident, President William Ruto arrived at the stadium with members of Odinga’s family to view the coffin. Ruto and Odinga’s family paid their respects in a side room of the stadium.

Crowds also gathered in Bondo, the family’s ancestral seat in western Kenya, where Odinga is due to be buried on Sunday.

Odinga, ​​a key figure in African politics, died at the age of 80 on Wednesday during a trip to India for medical treatment, according to local police and hospital officials.

The former prime minister, who was affectionately known as “Baba” (father), ran five unsuccessful presidential campaigns between 1997 and 2022, but was seen as a major force for democratic reform.

“He fought tirelessly for multi-party democracy, and we are enjoying those freedoms today because of his struggle,” university student Felix Ambani Uneck told Reuters at the stadium.

Advertisement

Ruto announced seven days of national mourning, with a state funeral service to be held in Nairobi on Friday.