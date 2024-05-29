Police Investigate Apparent Skeletal Remains Found; Man Detained in Connection with Firearm and Ammunition; Grand Anse Resident Charged with Capital Murder; Man Fined, Monies Forfeited

Police Investigate Apparent Skeletal Remains Found

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of what is believed to be human skeletal remains found at Upper St. John, St. Andrew, on Tuesday 28th May 2024. On the remains were a pair of black boxers and a short blue plaid pants. A piece of electrical cord was observed around the neck area of the remains.

Police investigation continues into the matter.

Man Detained in Connection with Firearm and Ammunition

On Tuesday 28th May 2024, during an operation, officers conducted searches at Maloney Street and Grand Mal, St. George’s, where one (1) Glock 23 Firearm along with five hundred and twenty (520) rounds of ammunition, and three thousand four hundred and ten (3410) grams of Cannabis were confiscated. The Cannabis carries an estimated street value of seventeen thousand and fifty ($17,050.00ecc) dollars.

One person is currently detained by police in connection with the items found.

Police investigation continues in this matter.

Grand Anse Resident Charged with Capital Murder

Razim Mitchell, 33 years old Businessman of Grand Anse, St. George, was also charged with the offence of Capital Murder by intentionally causing the death of Shane Brown, 34 years old resident of Beaulieu, St. George.

This charge was laid against Mr. Mitchell following investigations into the shooting incident which occurred at Snug Corner, St. George, on Sunday 5th May 2024.

Man Fined, Monies Forfeited

Carlos Orlando Lewis, 39 years old Landlord, of New Mount Rose, St. Vincent who was charged by Police with the offences of Trafficking in a Controlled Drug, Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Money laundering appeared at Grenville Magistrate’s Court, on Tuesday 21st May 2024, where he pleaded guilty to the offences of Trafficking in a Controlled Drug, Possession of a Firearm and Money laundering.

He was fined fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000.00) for the offence of Possession of a Firearm to be paid forthwith, in default twelve months in prison. For the offence of Trafficking in a Controlled Drug, he was fined fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000.00) to be paid forthwith, in default twelve months in prison. The money confiscated during the operation was forfeited to the state of Grenada. He pleaded not guilty for the offence of Possession of Ammunition, however, no evidence was offered by the prosecution.

These charges were laid against Mr. Lewis, after 1545 grams of Cannabis, , one (1) Glock Pistol, thirty-two (32) rounds of .45 ammunition, and the sum of twenty thousand dollars ($20,000.00ecc) were found at the home he occupies, during an operation conducted by Police on Friday 17th May, 2024.

Persons are reminded that the Firearms Amnesty Order is in effect and ends on July 31st, 2024. During this period persons who are in possession of any illegal firearm(s) and or ammunition, can turn it in at the most convenient police station or at the office of the Royal Grenada Police Force Headquarters, without fear of prosecution or being questioned. Alternatively, if you know of someone who has in their possession any illegal firearm(s) and or ammunition, please encourage them to have it turned in, in an effort to decrease firearm related incidents.