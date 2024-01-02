Police Investigate Stabbing and Apparent Suicide at St. John

Today, Tuesday 2nd January 2024, around 11:00 am, officers attached to the Western Division responded to a report of an incident at Marigot, St. John in which a female was allegedly stabbed. On arrival, they observed a man lying unresponsive, on the ground. No obvious marks of injury were seen on his body.

The man was later pronounced dead by a medical doctor. A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The female has been receiving medical attention at the General Hospital. She is in a stable condition.

Police investigation continues.