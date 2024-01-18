Police Investigates Robbery in St. Andrew

The Royal Grenada Police Force confirms the occurrence of a robbery sometime after 4:00 pm, on Thursday 18th January 2024, in the town of Grenville, St. Andrew.

Initial investigation revealed that a businessman who was on his way to a financial institution within the town to make a deposit, was carrying two bags containing a large sum of cash. While walking towards the financial institution, someone (who appeared to be a young man) who had been standing at the roadside, grabbed the bags and made away with them containing the cash.

Police are aggressively investigating this matter. The RGPF urges anyone having information which may assist in solving this crime and recovery of the stolen monies, to contact CID Grenville – 405 3952, CID St. George’s – 440 3921, Emergency 911, Police Hotline – 444 1958 or the nearest police station.