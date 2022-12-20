Police issue warning regarding increased armed robberies Loop Cayman Islands

·7 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Police issue warning regarding increased armed robberies Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Special reception to be held for Jordan Crooks at Heroes Square

Police issue warning regarding increased armed robberies

Man receives gun-shot wound after altercation near bar

Resident saddened by destruction of Christmas lights

Ministry invites all to welcome party for Jordan Crooks today, Dec 19

Governor Martyn Roper says new governor is “a very good appointment”

2006 report highlights factors contributing to crime in Cayman

Extension announced for liquor, music, dancing New Year’s Eve

Jamaica steps up traffic enforcement for Xmas season

Water Authority planned interruption on Shamrock Rd this Sunday

Tuesday Dec 20

27?C
Cayman News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said that they are aware that there has been an increase in the number of armed robbery incidents that have been taking place since August, leading up to the holiday season.

According to the RCIPS, these robberies have been targeting businesses that are isolated, both geographically and based on their hours of operations and more recently targeting individuals using bank Automated Cash Machines.

In order to prevent these robberies and to assist the investigations of the offences already committed, a team of dedicated officers have been re-deployed for the sole purpose of proactive patrols and robbery investigations.

In addition to the robbery prevention team, the RCIPS said they have also increased the presence and operations of our tactical officers, including the Firearm Response Unit, the Operational Support Unit, the K-9 Unit and the Air Operations Unit.

The RCIPS are seeking the assistance of the public, especially the business community to prevent and help solve these robberies by carrying out a few security and safety measures.

Such measures include the following:

Employ additional security during busy times and at times that are outside of normal operating hoursIf not already being used, add a security system, including CCTV and door entry buzzer systems that are correctly installed and servicedSubmit tips with any suspicious activity to our website, including pictures, videos and voice messagesCall 911 to report any suspicious vehicles or persons, particularly if seen loitering around banking or business institutions.

The RCIPS said they would like to thank the public for their continued support and assistance so far and look forward to continuing our partnership with the community.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Special reception to be held for Jordan Crooks at Heroes Square

Cayman News

Police issue warning regarding increased armed robberies

Sport

England complete historic 3-0 series sweep in Pakistan

More From

Cayman News

Resident saddened by destruction of Christmas lights

Romellia Welcome, president of the Cayman Kind Action Committee non-profit organisation and a resident of Windsor Park, said that she was saddened to see that the Christmas lights in the park in Winds

Cayman News

Governor Martyn Roper says new governor is “a very good appointment”

Governor Martyn Roper recently appeared on the ‘For The Record Show’ with host Orrett Connor where he praised his successor, Mrs Jane Owen, who is expected to arrive in Cayman in April 2023.

See also

Speaki

Cayman News

Man receives gun-shot wound after altercation near bar

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that just after 7:20pm on Sunday, December 18, police were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Centre to a report of shots being fired at th

Entertainment

Baby reveal: Rihanna shares first look at son on TikTok

Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked got permission to share baby photos first

Cayman News

Ministry invites all to welcome party for Jordan Crooks today, Dec 19

Minister Bernie Bush and the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture & Heritage are encouraging members of the public to join them today, December 19, at the Owen Roberts International Arriva

Cayman News

Cayman’s Jordan Crooks is 50m freestyle world champion

According to World Aquatics, Jordan Crooks on Saturday won the first-ever gold medal in swimming for the Cayman Islands after winning the Men’s 50-metre freestyle competition at the 16th FINA World Sw

NewsAmericasNow.com