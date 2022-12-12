Police-military team finds gun, ammo hidden inside a baby crib Loop Jamaica

The police in St James seized a Smith and Wesson handgun with a magazine containing ten .40 rounds of ammunition on Gordon Crescent in Granville in the parish on Sunday, December 11.

Reports from the police are that about 10:38 pm, a joint police-military team was on patrol in the community, when a house was searched and the weapon was found under clothing in a baby crib.

A man was arrested in connection with the find.

However, his name is being withheld until charges are proffered against him.

More information is expected on the find.