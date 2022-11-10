Police officer killed in stabbing attack in Brussels, local police say

The content originally appeared on: CNN

A police officer has died after a stabbing attack in Brussels on Thursday night, Belgian police said in a tweet.

“A police patrol was attacked by a person with a knife. Other policemen came as backup and use their guns to shoot the attacker as to control the person,” a spokesperson of the North Brussels police force told CNN by email.

“The injured were brought to the hospital. The first investigative duties are ongoing,” the spokesperson added.

The condition of the attacker is not yet clear.

Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo expressed his condolences, saying his thoughts go out to the family and friends of the deceased officer.

“Our police officers risk life and limb every day to keep our society safe. Unfortunately, that is once again apparent today,” he said in a tweet.

Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden described the incident as “terrible drama and heartbreaking news.”

“My thoughts are first and foremost with the next of kin, the members of the police zone, and the entire police organization,” she tweeted.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close called it “unbearable drama” in Brussels.

“We stand in solidarity with the police forces. The police protect us and must be protected,” he said.