Police recover 4 stolen cars, 3 suspects held

The police recovered four stolen cars between December 2 and Monday.

A police statement on Thursday said the police also arrested three people, two locals and a Venezuelan, in relating to the offences during a series of exercises held over the past four days.

It said Central Division Task Force (CDTF) South officers received information on Monday about a Nissan Tiida car that was reported stolen on December 21 from the St Joseph district.

The police went to Moonsammy Street, Dow Village, in California, Couva, where they saw a car matching the stolen car’s description parked in the yard of a mechanic’s home.

The police also observed a silver Toyota Aqua car which appeared to have a tampered licensing plate.

Additional checks revealed that the Aqua was reported stolen in the Northern Division.

The officers seized the two cars and took them to the Couva police station and arrested two suspects.

The suspects gave additional information to the police, which led to the seizure of another stolen car. The police also arrested a Venezuelan national in the Couva district.

Meanwhile, at 6.50 am on Tuesday, the Command Centre received a wireless transmission of a missing car from Union Village in Felicity.

The 30-year-old man reported that he secured his car at around 3.45 pm on Monday. Sometime later, he discovered the car missing.

Acting Cpl John and other police from the St Joseph CID held a “vehicle theft crackdown exercise.”

Acting on the information received, the police went to Juniper Circular, Kelly Village, Caroni, where they found the vehicle intact.

No one has been arrested, and the investigations are ongoing.

