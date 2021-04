The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) does not suspect foul play in the death of a St Mark school teacher over the weekend. The body of Jimmy Fraser was found by a search party late Saturday night into Sunday morning after he failed to return home from his garden. Police…

Commissioner of Police, Edvin Martin has dropped hints that his men and women in uniform could be ordered to deal more harshly with civilians. The island’s police chief was addressing the issue at a press conference in which he referred to as “an emerging trend of recalcitrance, resistance and non-compliance”…